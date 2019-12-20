A box of grenades that no one seems to want

The Lost Property Office of the Southern Railway, located in the now disbanded Salt Cotaurs, is currently sitting on a ticking bomb of sorts. A parcel containing old grenades is lying unclaimed in a room at the office.

The grenades, which railway officials had claimed were ‘dummy’ on Wednesday, are a constant source of anxiety for the staff.

The story begins many months ago. Officials said the 10 hand grenades arrived packed in a steel box and, as per the railway receipt, constituted ‘Stationery’ sent by an Army unit from Nagpur.

The parcel was addressed to: A72 INF RN (TA) MAS (Army unit). It was received at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Railway Station on April 26 this year. What happened next is not very clear.

Usually, parcels that remain unclaimed for more than three months are sent to the Lost Property Office. However, it is learnt that this parcel remained in the parcel office located inside the railway station for more than seven months. Strangely, it was mentioned in the register as having been sent to the Lost Property Office in August. However, it reached the Lost Property Office only on Wednesday.

An official said the old and rusted hand grenades were a disaster waiting to happen — all it takes is for a pin to be dislodged while handling the box.

On seeing the box of grenades, the office informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which brought in the bomb squad to inspect it. The RPF also informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Army, whose bomb squad also inspected the parcel. Based on directions from senior RPF officials, the parcel was moved to a separate room and has remained there for the last two days, the railway official added.

A senior official in the Public Relations Office of the Defence department said the matter had been taken up with the higher officials and only after getting a confirmation about the authenticity of the consignment could the parcel be taken back. A senior RPF official said steps were being taken to protect the parcel.