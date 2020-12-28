Tamil Nadu

Bovine Breeding Act an attempt to destroy indigenous cattle breeds, DMK leader says

The Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act, 2019 is an “indirect attempt to destroy indigenous cattle breeds,” alleged DMK’s environment wing secretary Karthikeya Sivasenapathy and demanded that the State government repeal the Act.

In a statement, he alleged that Section 12 of the Act that lays down ‘regulations for bovine breeding through natural service’ will eventually lead to the extinction of indigenous breeds from the State. The Act will also eliminate indigenous bulls step-by-step as it allows farmers to eliminate bulls that are unfit for breeding, he charged.

Questioning the need for such an Act, Mr. Sivasenapathy also accused the State government of bringing in the Bovine Breeding Act without consulting stakeholders.

