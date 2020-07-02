Boutique office space project launched at OMR

At a time when everyone is opting to work from home, real estate developer Akshaya Pvt. Ltd, has launched ‘CUBE’ — a Grade-A boutique office space on OMR, located near Perungudi toll plaza.
T. Chitty Babu, Chairman & CEO, Akshaya Pvt. Ltd. said, “In a post-COVID world, businesses have started preferring smaller boutique office spaces for end-use, which makes CUBE a preferred destination. On the other hand, the strategic location of CUBE on OMR amidst a robust social infrastructure near the Perungudi toll plaza, and next to an upcoming metro station makes it a lucrative investment opportunity for investors.”
The project will offer 83,314 sq. ft. of office spaces spread across 8 floors and will be ideal for offices, start-ups, small IT companies, banks and individual offices for professionals.
To a query on whether the company is announcing this launch at the right time, Mr. Babu said that there would be demand for this space by the time the project is completed. “We found that there is a supply gap in Chennai for boutique office spaces. Also, with several companies now moving out of co-working spaces and seeking to set up their own office, we are foreseeing a significant rise in demand for smaller independent boutique offices,” he added.
He said that retail space had already been sold and the company had also received confirmations from a few players. The company is offering 28 office spaces starting from 1,556 sq. ft. to 4,959 sq.ft. and they come at a price of ₹1.55 cr. onwards. The firm intends to wrap up this project in a year’s time.
