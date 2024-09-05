ADVERTISEMENT

Bottles of liquor worth ₹2 lakh stolen from Tasmac outlet near Sholinghur town

Published - September 05, 2024 11:37 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Police said that Thursday’s incident was the second such crime in the outlet in the past few months. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Liquor bottles worth ₹2 lakh were stolen from a Tasmac outlet in Vadakadappanthangal village near Sholinghur town in Ranipet on Thursday.

Police said that the outlet salesman, S. Kumar, 35, opened the shop at noon when he noticed a hole in the sidewall of the building. He went inside and found several racks of liquor bottles stolen. Hard disks of CCTV cameras fixed inside the outlets were also missing and the cameras were damaged.

Immediately, he alerted the Kondapalayam police, who rushed to the shop with forensic experts. Fingerprints were taken. Police have taken footage along the route where the shop was located. Police said that Thursday’s incident was the second such crime in the outlet in the past few months. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. A case has been registered.

