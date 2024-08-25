Both DMK and AIADMK are our principal rivals: Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday lashed out at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami dubbing him “the highest bidding agent of the party.” He also said the BJP will never form an electoral alliance with the DMK and it considers both the Dravidian parties as principal rivals.

Addressing at a public meeting in Chennai, Mr. Annamalai said following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s participation in the commemorative coin release function to mark the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, there were speculations in the media that the BJP and DMK will form an electoral pact. “I would like to make it clear that the BJP will never form an alliance with the DMK.”

He said the present AIADMK has lost its glory. He claimed Mr. Palaniswami rose to power in the party through a tender and bidding system in Koovathur. “In the 2026 Assembly elections, the AIADMK will not get even the fourth position…There is no fundamental difference between the two Dravidian parties and both should be rejected,” he said.

“Due to misgovernance of the DMK, Tamil Nadu has slipped from second largest economy among all States in India. Uttar Pradesh has reached the second position and soon Tamil Nadu will be pushed to fourth by Karnataka. Even smaller States in India have been working with a vision for the next 25 years. But the Tamil Nadu government is working for only one family,” he alleged.

Referring to last year’s Sanatana Dharma row triggered by some controversial comments of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and the recent Muthamizh Murugan International Conference organised by the Tamil Nadu government, Mr. Annamalai said “the stand of those who call themselves as (practioners of the ) Dravidian Model and Periyar (E.V.Ramasamy) Model has changed within a year. He also claimed that Periyar had “denigrated great Tamil poets Tiruvalluvar, Tholkappiyar and Kambar.”

Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said “Those who opposed Sanatana Dharma are now conducting a conference in the name of Lord Muruga. Those who said Periyar Vaazhga (Hail Periyar) are now chanting the name of Lord Muruga. This is a victory for the people of Tamil Nadu…The Sengol (Golden sceptre) will be placed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2026, after the BJP comes to power in the State.”