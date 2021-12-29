Border check-posts in Vellore on high alert

Samples were collected from travellers

Vehicular movement at the check-posts bordering Tirupattur and Chittoor districts have come under intense surveillance by health officials in Vellore owing to the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Officials said key check-posts such as Christinapet and Serkadu connecting Vellore with Chittoor were being monitored. Samples were taken from travellers at these points. Relevant documents, including second dose of vaccination, were also being checked. “A health check-up is also being done for motorists, especially the long-distance travellers. With the new year just a few days away, the flow of motorists across the borders is high,” said a health official.

At present, the district has six check-posts such as Christinapet, Serkadu, Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Sainagunta and Ponnai (Madhanakuppam) connecting Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai with Vellore. Details of these travellers are taken and they are monitored by the COVID-19 war room based on the results of their samples.