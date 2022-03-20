Bootlegger in Kallakurichi detained under the Goondas Act
Kallakurichi Collector P.N. Sridhar has ordered the detention of a bootlegger under the Goondas Act. The accused K. Thangadurai, 38, of Mattaparai village in Kalvarayan Hills, had several cases of smuggling arrack against him, the police said.
The Prohibition Enforcement Wing arrested him recently and seized 120 l of arrack from his possession. The Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act on a request from Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.
