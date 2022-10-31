Bootlegger in Kallakurichi detained under Goondas Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has ordered the detention of a bootlegger under the Goondas Act. The accused R. Vinoth Kumar, 29, of Chinnasalem, had several cases connected with smuggling arrack filed against him, the police said.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing arrested him recently and seized 108 litres of arrack from his possession. The Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act on a request from Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.