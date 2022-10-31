Tamil Nadu

Bootlegger in Kallakurichi detained under Goondas Act

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has ordered the detention of a bootlegger under the Goondas Act. The accused R. Vinoth Kumar, 29, of Chinnasalem, had several cases connected with smuggling arrack filed against him, the police said.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing arrested him recently and seized 108 litres of arrack from his possession. The Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act on a request from Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2022 1:52:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/bootlegger-in-kallakurichi-detained-under-goondas-act/article66076583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY