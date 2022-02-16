Bootlegger in Cuddalore detained under Goondas Act

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam has ordered the detention of a bootlegger under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Goondas and Video Pirates Act.

The accused A. Chinnadurai, 43, of Korkavadi, had several cases of smuggling arrack against him, police said. The Prohibition Enforcement Wing arrested him recently and seized 110 litres of arrack from his possession.

Police said Chinnadurai had 12 cases pending against him in various police stations in Cuddalore and Perambalur districts.

The Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act on a request from Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan. The orders were served on him at the Cuddalore Central Prison.