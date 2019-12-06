Bootlegger from Tindivanam detained under Goondas Act

Collector A. Annadurai on Friday ordered the detention of a bootlegger under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Goondas and Video Pirates Act.
The accused, S. Vasuki, 66, of Tindivanam, had several cases of smuggling illicit liquor pending against her, police sources said. The Prohibition Enforcement Wing registered a case and remanded her in judicial custody.
The Collector ordered her detention under the Bootleggers Act on a request from Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar. The orders were served on Vasuki in the Vellore Special Prison for Women.
