Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth has ordered the detention of a bootlegger under the Goondas Act.

K. Arul, 35, of Thalaivasal in Salem district, has several cases of smuggling arrack filed against him, the police said.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing arrested him recently. The Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act on a request from Superintendent of Police Rajat Chaturvedi. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

