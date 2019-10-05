Tamil Nadu

Bootlegger detained under Goondas Act

Collector V. Anbuselvan on Friday ordered the detention of a bootlegger under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Goondas and Video Pirates Act.

The accused, B. Tamilarasai, 53, of Alaguperumalkuppam, had several cases of smuggling illicit liquor pending against her, sources in the police said.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing arrested her recently and seized 1,200 litres of illicit distilled arrack from her possession. The Collector ordered her detention under the Bootleggers Act on a request from Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav.

The orders were served on Tamilarasi in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

