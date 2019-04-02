Booth-level polling officers given hands-on training

A training session on handling EVMs and control units is under way in Tiruvannamalai for booth-level officers.

TIRUVANNAMALAI

02 April 2019 01:28 IST

Collector explains polling procedures

District Election Officer and Collector K.S. Kandasamy launched the first-round of training programme to booth-level officers and explained to them the operation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and control units for the April 18 elections.

The training was imparted to the officers handling polling in 2,374 booths in eight Assembly segments of the district covering two Parliamentary constituencies — Tiruvannamalai and Arni.

As many as 11,515 booth level officers — 1,891 in Shanmuga Industries HSS, 852 in Kalasapakkam Boys HSS, 1,112 in Vandavasi Boys HSS, 1,670 in Cheyyar Government Polytechnic College, 1,193 in Subramaniar Shastriyar HSS; in Arni, 751 in Polur Government Boys HSS, 1,111 in Polur Government Girls HSS, 838 in Keezhpennathur Boys HSS, 766 in Chengam Government Girls HSS and 1,331 in Chengam Government Boys HSS attended the sessions and clarified their doubts with experts.

Advertising

Advertising

The booth-level officers were made to handle EVMs, control units and VVPAT machines and were taught on how to troubleshoot in case of any fault. The details on the submission of documents along with voting machines to zonal officers and methods of casting postal votes were explained during the training programme.

Accompanied by District Revenue Officer (DRO), Tiruvannamalai, Sridevi and returning officers of the eight Assembly segments, the Collector visited the centre at Shanmuga Industries Higher Secondary School in Tiruvannamalai and demonstrated the use of EVMs and control units in separate training programmes.

The Collector, who addressed the training programmes also explained the procedures to be followed on the polling day such as filling of various forms before the commencement of the polling process. The booth-level officers should fully make use of the training programme, he advised.