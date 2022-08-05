Booster dose coverage poor in northern zones of Chennai, says Corporation

Only 9% of the people eligible for booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine have taken the jab, according to Greater Chennai Corporation data

Only 9% of the eligible people taking the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai so far, according to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday. The coverage is particularly poor in the northern zones.

According to the data, only 5% of eligible people have taken the booster dose in the northern region, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Royapuram zones. The lowest was in Manali, where only 4.2% of the people have taken the booster dose.

Comparatively, the coverage was around 10% in the central and southern zones of the city. In absolute numbers, the number of people yet to take their booster dose is highest in Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones in central region, which are highly populated. However, in terms of percentage, more than 10% of the people have taken their booster dose in these zones. Teynampet was the highest with 13.4 %. Nearly 13% of eligible people in Adyar zone in the southern region have taken their booster dose.

Vaccination camps

The Corporation will be organising vaccination camps at 2,000 places in the city on Sunday as part of the 33rd mega vaccination drive planned across the State by the State government. Each of the 200 wards will have vaccination camps at 10 places.

In a press release, the Corporation has appealed to all the eligible people to make use of the opportunity and get their booster dose as it will be administered free of cost to those aged between 18 and 60 only till September 30.