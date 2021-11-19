Tamil Nadu

Books released to mark V.O.C.’s birth anniversary

As a part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released two books on Thursday.

The books — V.O.C. Pannool Thirattu (Volume 1) and V.O.C. Thirukkural Urai (Volume 2) — have been brought out by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

Earlier this year, Mr. Stalin had made 14 announcements in the State Legislative Assembly about the birth anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter. As part of this, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the unpublished works of V.O.C. would be released.


