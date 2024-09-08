Books on medicine, health launched

A set of books on various subjects related to medicine was launched on Sunday.

The books have been edited by T.V. Devarajan, a physician attached to Apollo FirstMed Hospital and a teaching faculty at Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation (VMRF).

Dr. Devarajan had worked at the Madras Medical College without a salary for 27 years, and is currently emeritus professor of medicine at VMRF.

The Text Book of Medicine, edited by him, was launched by VMRF chancellor A.S. Ganesan. The book will be used as a textbook by VMRF students, he said.

He has also edited a book specifically for students preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. His other books include those on Clinical Medicine, Poisoning Drug Overdose, Haematology for Clinical Practice, and Radiology in Medicine. A book on fever, and a compendium of 300 challenging cases he treated at Apollo FirstMed Hospital were also released. A book, Tips of Healthy Life, has been brought out in English, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Dr. Ganesan said Dr. Devarajan was a consummate teacher who continues to travel to Puducherry to teach students at the VMRF’s medical college. R.S. Munirathinam, chairman of RMK group of institutions, recalled his 40-year association with the doctor.

P. Jothimani, former judicial member of the National Green Tribunal, said it was rare to find a physician who could instinctively diagnose a patient when they walk in. He praised the physician for his dedication to healing patients.