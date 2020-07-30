Book sexual offenders under Goondas Act: Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the State government should book those who commit sexual offences against women and children under the Goondas Act.

In a statement, he welcomed the decision of the State government to arrest members of Karuppar Koottam, who had made a derogatory video on Kandha Sashti Kavasam.

“Crimes against women and children should also be dealt with strongly as per law in such a way that the punishment acts as a deterrent,” said Dr. Anbumani.

“After the Nirbhaya case in New Delhi, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced a 13-point plan to protect women which included quick hearing of cases, no bail for the accused and arresting the criminal under Goondas Act. But, the cases continue to raise rise because such strong steps are not being taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said that there were 21 universities in Tamil Nadu, but not a single person from the Vanniyar community has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor in the last five years.

“A person from the neighbouring State is appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University. Despite the presence of capable Vanniyars, the opportunity is being denied. Is this social justice,” he asked.