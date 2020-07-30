Book sexual offenders under Goondas Act: Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the State government should book those who commit sexual offences against women and children under the Goondas Act.
In a statement, he welcomed the decision of the State government to arrest members of Karuppar Koottam, who had made a derogatory video on Kandha Sashti Kavasam.
“Crimes against women and children should also be dealt with strongly as per law in such a way that the punishment acts as a deterrent,” said Dr. Anbumani.
“After the Nirbhaya case in New Delhi, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced a 13-point plan to protect women which included quick hearing of cases, no bail for the accused and arresting the criminal under Goondas Act. But, the cases continue to raise rise because such strong steps are not being taken,” he said.
Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said that there were 21 universities in Tamil Nadu, but not a single person from the Vanniyar community has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor in the last five years.
“A person from the neighbouring State is appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University. Despite the presence of capable Vanniyars, the opportunity is being denied. Is this social justice,” he asked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath