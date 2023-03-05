Book released on freedom struggle in Gandhian era

March 05, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian on Sunday released a book titled India’s Struggle for Independence – Gandhian Era.

The book, authored by P. Jyothimani, former Judge, Madras High Court, and G. Balan, former professor of history, Pachiayappa’s College, and published by Vanathi Pathipagam, was released at an event held at the University of Madras. Justice R. Mahadevan, Judge, Madras High Court, received the first copy.

After releasing the book, Justice V. Ramasubramanian said that historically it is the financial and commercial value that supersedes the political values. He pointed out that the book covers aspects such as relevance of Mahatma Gandhi as on date and said the book has to reach the younger generation for the simple and better living of the people.

Justice R. Mahadevan, spoke about the hardships undergone by Gandhi in perseverance of social and economic justice, equality among the people, eradication of poverty and ignorance and ultimately securing Independence through ahimsa and non-violence.

G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT was the Guest of Honour for the event. He stressed on the need to reach out to the lowest strata of the people and remove their ignorance. Delivering felicitation, Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice Jagadeesan, Judge, High Court of Madras appreciated the efforts taken by the authors.

In his presidential address, S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, said he was thinking of proposing the book as a reference book for students of history and other social sciences.