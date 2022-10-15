Book racks in autorickshaws to inculcate reading habit among commuters in Vellore

Initiative, mooted by Auxilium College and launched by G.B. Senthamarai Kannan, DIG (Vellore), Prisons Department, will initially rope in a small number of vehicles, mainly from Katpadi. Areas under Corporation limits will be covered soon

Now, travelling in autorickshaws will be more enriching for commuters as a group of autorickshaws were fitted with racks for small books, magazines and newspapers in Katpadi near Vellore to encourage reading habit, especially among young travellers.

The initiative, mooted by Auxilium College, was launched by G.B. Senthamarai Kannan, DIG (Vellore), Prisons Department. Autorickshaws that have been fitted with book racks ply on routes dotted with schools and colleges in the fort town.

Initially, only a small group of autorickshaws, mainly from Katpadi that has more number of educational institutions in the district, will have these book racks. Later, autorickshaws in other key areas within Corporation limits will be covered. At present, the fort town has around 3,000 autorickshaws.

Autorickshaws fitted with book racks will ply on routes that are dotted with schools and colleges in the fort town. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The idea is to bring back book reading habit among youngsters rather than being occupied with mobile phones. With more contributors in terms of books and willingness among autorickshaw drivers, the initiative will be taken to other big neighbourhoods,” said P.R. Amudha, Programme Officer (NSS Unit) of the college.

Books relating to general knowledge, science and technology, self motivation and awareness on health, education and social issues will be available displayed in the autorickshaws. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Books relating to general knowledge, science and technology, self motivation and awareness on health, education and social issues will be available in the autorickshaws. Most of the books are in Tamil to cater to wider group of readers. Books will be changed every month to break the monotony of reading the same books, especially among regular travellers. New books will be added to the existing collection when they get stolen. Major newspapers, including vernacular publications will be replenished everyday.

Autorickshaw drivers have welcomed the initiative, hoping to bring in more of their colleagues into the drive. Basic infrastructure like wooden racks would be set up through volunteers. Posters of helpline numbers for various government services also form part of the initiative.