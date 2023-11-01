ADVERTISEMENT

Book on Tamil Nadu’s contributions to the freedom struggle released

November 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday released the Tamil book, Viduthalai Porattathil Tamil Naatin Pangalippu, and its English translation, Tamil Nadu’s Contribution to the Freedom Struggle.

The first copies of the books, brought out by the Tamilarasu publication run by the Department of Information and Public Relations, were received by former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Mr. Stalin, in his Independence Day address in 2021, had announced that a complete document on the State’s contribution to the freedom struggle would be brought out in Tamil and English.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A committee was formed to carry out this task. The books consist of essays by academics and writers, covering various facets of the State’s role in the freedom struggle. Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and others participated in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US