Book on Tamil Nadu’s contributions to the freedom struggle released

November 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday released the Tamil book, Viduthalai Porattathil Tamil Naatin Pangalippu, and its English translation, Tamil Nadu’s Contribution to the Freedom Struggle.

The first copies of the books, brought out by the Tamilarasu publication run by the Department of Information and Public Relations, were received by former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Mr. Stalin, in his Independence Day address in 2021, had announced that a complete document on the State’s contribution to the freedom struggle would be brought out in Tamil and English.

ADVERTISEMENT

A committee was formed to carry out this task. The books consist of essays by academics and writers, covering various facets of the State’s role in the freedom struggle. Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and others participated in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT