Book on South Asian migration to be released soon

A book titled ‘South Asia Migration Report 2024: Remittances, Resilience and Rehabilitation’, set to be launched soon, argues for freedom of mobility for migrants within the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited by migration expert S. Irudaya Rajan, chair of the International Institute for Migration and Development, India, the book includes migration patterns from the SAARC countries and a chapter on ‘climate migration’. It also discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the movement of people in the region.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajan pointed to the absence a common currency for members of the SAARC unlike members of the European Union. “When South Asia wants to emerge as a big economy, it should have a common currency,” he contended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out how Schengen visa helped mobility between countries in the region, Mr. Rajan went on to cite challenges in mobility between members of the SAARC in these countries.

People are not able to move freely within the SAARC countries, he said. Citing a few major Indian investments in some of these countries, he argued: “There is capital mobility but people are not able to move freely.”

Asked whether it is possible to find a common ground, as these countries have a troubled past and differences between their governments, Mr. Rajan hoped: “It is not impossible. It is possible to unite people. We have to remove restrictions and barriers in people’s mobility between SAARC countries.”

Acknowledging the challenges, he argued that not all from any given country should be viewed alike and that way, mobility would be affected. “There would be more opportunities for India if south Asia is united,” he said. “Mobility is going to be the important topic globally,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.