Book on recovered temple assets released

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches the book

Immovable properties, including waterbodies, belonging to 167 temples across Tamil Nadu under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, valued at ₹2,566.94 crore, have been recovered between May 2021 and March 2022, according to a book released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

A total of 1,375 encroachers have encroached these immovable properties. About 1,184 acre of land and plots, measuring about 467 grounds, buildings in about 47 grounds and waterbodies in about 36 grounds have been cleared of encroachments between May 7, 2021 and March 31 this year.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu received the first copy of the book Properties of Temples recovered from Encroachments during 2021-22 released by Mr. Stalin. Senior officials of the HR&CE Department were also present.