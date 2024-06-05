ADVERTISEMENT

Book on Olive Ridleys released

Published - June 05, 2024 10:49 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central region-Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi, releasing a philatelic book at the turtle hatchery at MGR Thittu in Killai in Cuddalore district on Wednesday. District Forest Officer S. Gurusamy is present.

The Department of Posts released Ridley’s Rendezvous, a philatelic book as part of the World Environment Day celebrations. A beach clean-up activity was also organised on Wednesday.

The Postmaster General, Central Region Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, T. Nirmala Devi, released the book at the turtle hatchery of MGR Thittu in Killai in Cuddalore district. The beach clean-up drive was organised by the Department of Posts with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department at MGR Thittu in Cuddalore, Koolaiyar in Mayiladuthurai district and Vilunthamavadi in Nagapattinam district.

The initiative is aimed at protecting and cleaning up areas where Olive Ridley turtles come ashore to breed. S. Gurusamy, District Forest Officer; K. Kalaivani, Assistant Director, Department of Posts, Central region, Tiruchi; and M. Ganesh, Superintendent of Post Office, Cuddalore, also participated in the drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US