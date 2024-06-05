Book on Olive Ridleys released

The Department of Posts released Ridley’s Rendezvous, a philatelic book as part of the World Environment Day celebrations. A beach clean-up activity was also organised on Wednesday.

The Postmaster General, Central Region Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, T. Nirmala Devi, released the book at the turtle hatchery of MGR Thittu in Killai in Cuddalore district. The beach clean-up drive was organised by the Department of Posts with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department at MGR Thittu in Cuddalore, Koolaiyar in Mayiladuthurai district and Vilunthamavadi in Nagapattinam district.

The initiative is aimed at protecting and cleaning up areas where Olive Ridley turtles come ashore to breed. S. Gurusamy, District Forest Officer; K. Kalaivani, Assistant Director, Department of Posts, Central region, Tiruchi; and M. Ganesh, Superintendent of Post Office, Cuddalore, also participated in the drive.