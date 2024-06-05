GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Book on Olive Ridleys released

Published - June 05, 2024 10:49 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central region-Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi, releasing a philatelic book at the turtle hatchery at MGR Thittu in Killai in Cuddalore district on Wednesday. District Forest Officer S. Gurusamy is present.

T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central region-Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi, releasing a philatelic book at the turtle hatchery at MGR Thittu in Killai in Cuddalore district on Wednesday. District Forest Officer S. Gurusamy is present.

The Department of Posts released Ridley’s Rendezvous, a philatelic book as part of the World Environment Day celebrations. A beach clean-up activity was also organised on Wednesday.

The Postmaster General, Central Region Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, T. Nirmala Devi, released the book at the turtle hatchery of MGR Thittu in Killai in Cuddalore district. The beach clean-up drive was organised by the Department of Posts with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department at MGR Thittu in Cuddalore, Koolaiyar in Mayiladuthurai district and Vilunthamavadi in Nagapattinam district.

The initiative is aimed at protecting and cleaning up areas where Olive Ridley turtles come ashore to breed. S. Gurusamy, District Forest Officer; K. Kalaivani, Assistant Director, Department of Posts, Central region, Tiruchi; and M. Ganesh, Superintendent of Post Office, Cuddalore, also participated in the drive.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.