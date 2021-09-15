Book on migrants, migration patterns

CHENNAI

It is expected to provide latest data on Tamil migrants

Experts researching migration patterns in Tamil Nadu, are set to release a book titled ‘Tamil Migrants — A Demographic, Social and Economic Analysis’, which is expected to provide fresh perspectives on the subject. The book is expected to provide latest data available for policymakers, academia and those interested in observing patterns in intra and inter-State migration.

“We are planning to release the book in the next few weeks. The book is a result of a systematic research on Tamil migrants for the first time,” S. Irudaya Rajan, Founder-Chairman of The International Institute of Migration & Development in Thiruvananthapuram and the lead author of the book, told The Hindu over phone.

With news reports suggesting that international remittances constituted 14% of Tamil Nadu’s gross state domestic product in 2015, (which is said to be almost three times the national average), the book is expected to provide the science behind the remittance pattern in Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu can be called a ‘mobile society’. The State has always received several in-migrants over the years and many of them have eventually decided to settle down in Tamil Nadu. And there are also out-migrants from the State, who have travelled to various parts of the world. This book will analyse the patterns both in in-migrants and out-migrants with respect to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The book published by Orient Blackswan depends heavily on the data obtained for the Tamil Nadu Migration Survey, 2015 but also includes additional information on the remittances, internal migration, besides analysing the causes, costs and financing of migration.

It also has a comparative analysis of the migration surveys undertaken in neighbouring States Tamil Nadu and Kerala in 2015 and in 2014 respectively.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major migration back to Tamil Nadu, there is a need for the government to undertake a fresh study, Mr. Rajan said.