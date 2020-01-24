Book on Kiran Bedi launched

“She is a role model that everyone should emulate,” Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said of Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Mr. Purohit, who launched the book Where Kindness Spoke, published by Sterling Publishers, on Thursday, which is devoted Ms. Bedi’s work in the Union Territory, said he had been her fan since 1982, when as a deputy commissioner of police she had famously ordered the removal of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s car.

‘Fighting spirit’

He also appreciated Ms. Bedi “for coducting the 10 a.m. meetings. You are the only one. No governor does that. She has tremendous strength and fighting spirit,” he said.

He praised Shivani Arora, the author of the book for her proficiency in Hindi and English that enabled her to translate the tweets and blogs of Ms. Bedi.

Ms. Bedi, who received the first copy, said she had surprised herself by continuing in the current position for over 3.5 years. She attributed it to the challenges she and the Chief Minister dealt with every day. “The secret is probably the way we are dealing with each other. He challenges me I challenge him. Every day new small battles have been won,” she said.