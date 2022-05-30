Book on insulin use and Type-1 diabetes in India launched

Tamil translation of diabetologist V. Mohan’s autobiography also released

Two books, one on the challenges men and women with Type-1 diabetes faced to achieve their ambitions and the other, a Tamil translation of the English autobiography of diabetologist V. Mohan, were launched on Monday.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, who launched Banting, Bose and Beyond, a collection of stories of people whose lives were changed by insulin, said Dr. Mohan had touched on a topical subject of Type-1 diabetes.

“COVID-19 has made sure the public wants to know more. Such a book will reach them,” he said. “Each story captures the scenario of the patients. If you go by what experts say, you can live a healthy, positive life,” he said. Roshan Poncha, a Type-1 diabetic for over 40 years, received the first copy of the book.

Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan released Ethilum Sirappu, the Tamil translation of Making Excellence a Habit, Dr. Mohan’s autobiography.

Su. Thillai Vallal, cardiologist and medical director of Venkateswara Hospitals, received the first copy.

Dr. Mohan said when he started research for his book on insulin he had very little information on who first introduced it in the country. The details and papers on the doctor who introduced the drug came from Toronto University, he added.