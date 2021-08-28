Book on data science released

Data science is an emerging field of study that can provide employment opportunities with higher salaries, said Principal of The American College M. Davamani Christober, during the launch of his book ‘Concepts of Data Science, Using R’ on Friday.

The book which deals with the basics of data science, a field of study that acquires insights from structured and unstructured data for practical uses, and the significance of the R language in data analysis. Mr. Christober said, “Since I am a mathematician, I was fascinated by data science and its applications. During the pandemic, I decided to explore its different facets through books, but I was not able to spot many books from Indian or Tamil authors. So, I took time to not only learn the fundamentals of data science, but also write a book on it.”

Mr. Christober also said those pursuing data science could get employed at firms for salaries ranging from ₹60,000 to several lakhs per month. “Gone are the days when you look for opinions of people before starting a new business venture. At present, data science is applied for such purposes and many more to acquire deeper and scientific insights. If you love maths, you can excel in data science,” he added.

Madurai MP Su.Venkatesan released the first copy of the book which was received by Professor and Chairperson of School of Mathematics, Madurai Kamaraj University, M. Lellis Thivagar.