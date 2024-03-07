Book launched to honour C. Rangarajan

March 07, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

A book titled “India’s Contemporary Macroeconomic Themes-Looking Beyond 2020” was launched at an event organised at Madras School of Economics on Wednesday. The book was launched to honour C. Rangarajan, Former Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Former Reserve Bank of India Governor, on completion of his 90th birthday.

The book was released by Laveesh Bhandari, president and senior fellow, Centre for Economic Progress, New Delhi, and the first copy was received by R.B. Barman, former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai.

The book published by Springer Publisher contains a foreword by eminent economist and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

D.K. Srivastava a noted economist and currently the chief policy advisor, Ernst & Young India and K.R. Shanmugam, professor and Director of Madras School of Economics, are editors of the book.

Overall 44 eminent economists, who had the privilege of working with and learning from Mr. Rangarajan, have contributed 25 chapters in the book.

At the event, speakers hailed the role played by Mr. Rangarajan in public policy.

