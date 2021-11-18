Book launched in memory of Cre-A Ramakrishnan

CHENNAI

His was the finest contemporary dictionary, says N. Ram

The contemporary Tamil dictionary was a magnificent achievement of Cre-A Ramakrishnan, N. Ram, director of The Hindu Publishing Group, said here on Wednesday. While speaking at the launch of Book Culture in Tamil: Essays in Memory of Cre-A Ramakrishnan, he said Ramakrishnan was one of the most outstanding people he knew.

“The dictionary was his major work; it was remarkable and was perhaps the kind of work that has not been done in most other South Asian languages. It is possibly the finest contemporary dictionary,” he said.

David Shulman, professor emeritus, Hebrew University, said editing was a magical skill, an arduous task and required the kind of pitch and good taste which Ramakrishnan had; without all this, a book will not be a finished one.

T.K. Gopalan, a diplomat and linguaphile, said Ramakrishnan was a man of integrity and principles and that his life was truly inspirational.

He published books for their intrinsic value in society and not just for their commercial value.

T.S. Nagarajan, former communications and marketing research analyst; Dilip Kumar, writer, editor and literary historian; M.A. Nuhman, poet and literary critic, Sri Lanka; and Eric Auzoux, former Director, Alliance Française, Chennai; spoke.