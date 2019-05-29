Bonded labourers rescued in Katpadi

Members of four families who were engaged as bonded labourers at a rice mill at Madanakuppam in Katpadi taluk were rescued on Tuesday.

A team of officials led by Vellore sub-collector K. Megaraj inspected the rice mill and rescued four men, five women and six children. The children were aged between one and 16 years.

Action was taken based on information received by an NGO, International Justice Mission (IJM).

The families had borrowed ₹50,000 each as advance from the owner of the rice mill and were working at the unit for the last four years.

While three families belonged to Andhra Pradesh, the fourth family hailed from Tiruvallur, according to M. Raja, advocate, IJM.

“The movements of these four families were restricted, and none of them was allowed to travel to their home town for the last four years. Each family received ₹200 to ₹300 as wage per week,” he added. Mr. Megaraj said the district administration arranged for a medical check-up for the rescued persons.

“The children were malnourished, and so, we arranged for a medical screening at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai,” he said. Two of the rescued women were five to six months pregnant and needed medical evaluation. The district administration would lodge a complaint with the police against the rice mill owner.