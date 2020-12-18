Tamil Nadu

Bonded labourers rescued from Chengalpattu

The Chengalpattu district administration has rescued five members of a family working in a wood-cutting unit as bonded labourers for the past five years.

The rescued workers hail from Perambadu, in Thirukazhukundram taluk. They were found working in a wood-cutting unit in Vilagam village, Thirukazhukundram taluk, Chengalpattu district. Based on the information provided by a voluntary group, International Justice Mission, Lakshmi Priya, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in-charge visited the work site and rescued the bonded labourers.

The victims have been working for over five years for an advance amount of ₹1,000. The family was paid ₹150 per week as wages. They have been brought to Thirukazhukundram Taluk office for a detailed enquiry. Their release certificates are yet to be issued.

