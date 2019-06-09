Tamil Nadu

Bonded labourers rescued by revenue officials allotted house

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy handing over the house allotment letter to the family members of Mrurugan, a bonded labour rescued from Kovilpatti, a couple of days ago.

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy handing over the house allotment letter to the family members of Mrurugan, a bonded labour rescued from Kovilpatti, a couple of days ago.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

They were hired by a landowner and paid only a part of the wage

After their rescue by Thoothukudi revenue officials, bonded labourers from the district were allotted a house by the District Collector here today.

According to revenue officials, Murugan (45), his wife, Selvi (40) and son, Muniyappan (20), were hired by a landowner in Gengumpatti in Kovilpatti taluk of Thoothukudi district for agricultural work. However, he paid them only a part of the promised wage to the family.

On May 27, the trio fled from the fields to their home in Reddyakuppam village in Vandavasi taluk. But the landowner’s men caught hold of Murugan two days later.

Murugan’s son, Muniyappan, approached the District Collector K.S. Kandasamy for help.

The Thoothukudi Collector was informed about the situation and revenue officials facilitated Murugan’s release by June 4. Murugan was reunited with his family at Cheyyar taluk office on June 7.

Mr. Kandasamy allotted them a house worth ₹2.60 lakh at Meesanallur in Vandavasi taluk and handed over the house allotment letter to the family.

