‘Bommai’s statement on Mekedatu unacceptable’

CHENNAI

04 August 2021 01:15 IST

SC judgment should be honoured, says Duraimurugan

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Tuesday said the statement of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, that the neighbouring State was determined to construct a dam at Mekedatu, was not acceptable.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court and the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal should be honoured. The statement of the Karnataka Chief Minister that they would not accept the court judgment is not acceptable,” Mr. Duraimurugan told reporters at the Secretariat.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was a friend of his then Karnataka counterpart S.R. Bommai, who was also the father of the incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister, Mr. Duraimurugan pointed out. “I hope he [Basavaraj Bommai], too, will cherish the friendship like his father.”

Advertising

Advertising

Replying to a query whether the tribunal on the Markandeya river issue would be set up, the Minister said the Central government was informed when the dam was being constructed across the river.

Meeting with Minister

Mr. Duraimurugan also recalled his recent meeting with the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, when the issue of setting up the body was discussed. On talks between Tamil Nadu and Kerala over inter-State water disputes, Mr. Duraimurugan said the next meeting was to take place in Kerala, and the Secretaries of the Public Works Departments of both States would finalise the dates.

On whether Krishna water would be brought in by laying pipes, the Minister said the banks of the channels could be strengthened with concrete slabs.

“The Minister from the district, the PWD Secretary and the District Collector have been instructed to hold talks with farmers. If the scheme is not implemented, funds to the tune of ₹1,300 crore will not be utilised,” he pointed out.

The Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was working round-the-clock to control the spread of COVID-19, and this could be termed the biggest achievement of the new government, which is set to complete 100 days in office..

“The five schemes the Chief Minister signed orders for, on the day of assuming office, are also significant. We have implemented them. We are continuously implementing many more schemes,” he said.