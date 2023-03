March 30, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Bombay Ophthalmologists Association and Eye Advance 2023 presented gold medal to Mohan Rajan, chairman and managing director of Rajan Eye Care hospital, during its annual conference in Mumbai recently.

Over 2,500 delegates from across the world attended the conference. The award was in recognition of his work in the field of ophthalmology and contribution to ophthalmic education and science for the past three decades.