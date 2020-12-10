Bomb threat for Tiruppur Railway Station turns out to be hoax

Police have arrested a man on charges of making the hoax call

Tiruppur City Police were on high alert late on Wednesday, as they were notified about a bomb threat to the Tiruppur Railway Station. The threat eventually turned out to be a hoax.

Police sources said the ‘108’ State ambulance helpline received an anonymous call on Wednesday night, stating that a bomb was planted at the railway station. The ambulance helpline personnel from Chennai alerted the Tiruppur City Police, who in turn began search operations at the station. Around 50 police personnel, including those from the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police, were involved in the search. No bomb was detected during the search, which ended at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, sources said.

Following this, the Tiruppur South police secured a man on Thursday morning on charges of making the hoax call. As per the preliminary investigations, the accused was staying at a lodge in the city and was allegedly in an inebriated state when he made the call on Wednesday night. However, details regarding his identity and intention could be ascertained only after due interrogation, police sources said.