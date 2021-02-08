Bomb attack: four surrender in court

Four youths, who are wanted in connection with hurling of country-made bombs in front of Thatchanallur police station on Sunday, surrendered in a court in Radhapuram in the district on Monday.

They were D. Praveen Raj, 28, of Vadakku Thazhaiyoothu, Vikram of Thoothukudi, Rajasekaran of Srivaikundam and Azhagar of Pettai.

After country-made bombs were hurled in front of Thatchanallur police station when Kannapiraan of Devendrakula Vellalar Ezhuchi Iyakkam was in the police station to sign in the police records to fulfil his bail condition, special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Footages from CCTV cameras fitted in front of the police station were also retrieved to establish the identity of the culprits. Against this backdrop, the four youths surrendered before the court on Monday and they were remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.