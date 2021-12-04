Body seeks jobs for kin of govt. teachers

CHENNAI

04 December 2021 01:27 IST

‘Many of them recruited under new pension scheme’

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association has appealed to the Government to provide jobs to the kin of teaching and non-teaching staff who died due to the COVID-19 infection.

Association president T. Veeramani said seven non-teaching staff and 46 teachers had lost their lives due to the infection.

“We want the work to be expedited,” he said. Most of them were recruited under the new pension scheme. “Their families were dependant on their earnings. With the breadwinner lost, the families are struggling to make ends meet,” he said. He urged the Government to reviewthe applications from the families as early as possible. He appealed to the Chief Minister to issue appointment orders to the beneficiaries.

