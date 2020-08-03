Body on push cart: SHRC calls for a report

Body of a woman, who died due to COVID-19, being taken in a push cart at Gudalur in Theni district on Saturday.

CHENNAI

03 August 2020 15:56 IST

A COVID-19 victim was taken to the burial ground in a push cart in Gudalur

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday called for a report from the authorities over an incident in Theni district in which the body of a woman was taken to the burial ground on a pushcart, after an ambulance failed to turn up.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of a report published in Hindu Tamil Thisai and called for a report from Theni Collector and the Commissioner of Municipal Administration within four weeks.

According to the report in Hindu Tamil Thisai, a 45-year old woman in Alagupillai Street in Gudalur died after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, even after being alerted, no ambulance turned up even after 12 hours. Since the ambulance did not turn up, the woman’s son hired a push cart and took her body to the burial ground.