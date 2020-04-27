‘Body of Virudhunagar youth to be brought back on May 1’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar assured MDMK general secretary Vaiko that the mortal remains of a youth from Virudhunagar, Durairaj, would be brought to India on May 1, the MDMK said in a press release.
The party said Mr. Jaishankar spoke to Mr. Vaiko and informed him that arrangements were being made to bring the mortal remains of the youth back to India. He also informed the MDKMK leader that the mortal remains of three other persons that were sent back after they reached Delhi, would also be brought back, the party said.
MDMK said Mr. Vaiko had raised these issues with Mr. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Mr. Vaiko thanked the External Affairs Minister for taking action and intervening to solve the issue.
