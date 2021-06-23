Tamil Nadu

Body of Trainee officer of IGCAR found near pond

The body of a trainee officer, who went missing, was found near a pond near Vayalur near Kalpakkam on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Sathya Sai Ram, a trainee in Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Kalpakkam. He was a native of East Godhavari, Andhra Pradesh and staying at Senior Hostel, DAE Township. He had gone out cycling and did not return to his place of stay. His father lodged a complaint with the Kalpakkam police on Monday. Police took up the matter for investigation.

His body was found partially burnt near a pond in Vayalur village on East Coast Road. Recovering his body, police began investigation after registering a case under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death.

Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.


