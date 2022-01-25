Body of student who drowned in the Philippines brought to T.N.

Easing the burden: A free ambulance service has been arranged to take the body to the victim’s native in Theni.

CHENNAI

25 January 2022 00:00 IST

As a special case, the State government bore the transportation expenses

The body of a student from Tamil Nadu who drowned in the Philippines, where he was pursuing medical education, arrived here in the early hours of Monday. As a special case, the Tamil Nadu Government paid the expenses to fly the body down from the Philippines.

B. Sashti Kumar, a native of Bodinayakkanur in Theni drowned at a water fall in the Philippines on January 15. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to bring the body of the student from the foreign country to his native place, an official release said.

On the advice of the Chief Minister, efforts were taken through the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, the Union External Affairs Ministry and the Embassy of India in the Philippines. The body was brought to the Chennai airport at 2.15 a.m. on Monday and was handed over to the family members.

Advertising

Advertising

Considering it a special case, expenses to the tune of ₹4 lakh was borne by the State government to bring the body to Tamil Nadu. A free ambulance service has been arranged to take the body to the victim’s home town in Theni.

Mr. Stalin extended his condolences to the bereaved family.