Body of man, suspected to have been shot dead, found in river 

February 18, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - Salem

The body of a man belonging to Mettur, suspected to have been shot by forest officials while he was allegedly hunting animals in the Karnataka forests, was on Friday found floating in River Palar on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border in Erode district. As tensions began to build up after the body was found, vehicle movement across the border was stopped for two hours as a precautionary measure, according to officials.

It was alleged that on Tuesday night, a few persons from Mettur and Dharmapuri districts went hunting in the forests in Karnataka near the inter-State border, and a Karnataka Forest Department team opened fire on them.

The firing was said to have killed one of them, named Karavadaiyan alias M. Raja, 40, of Karaikadu at Kolathur in Mettur. The others had managed to escape into Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Forest Department searched for the body at the border. It also lodged a complaint with the Madeswaran Malai Police in Karnataka, alleging that the miscreants opened fire on them. A case against four unknown persons was registered under Sections 353, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 9, 27, 31, 39, and 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act. After Raja’s body was found floating in the river, on Friday, his relatives gathered there in large numbers. The body was taken to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Based on a complaint from A. Babu, the Village Administrative Officer of Bargur ‘A’ Village, the Bargur police registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.PC. Revenue officials from Mettur and MLA S. Sathasivam made an inquiry with Karnataka Forest officials.

As a precautionary measure, inter-State vehicle movement at the border near Mettur was stopped from noon to 2 p.m. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation,Salem Division, officials said bus services resumed around 3 p.m. following police clearance.

Police sources said that the deceased was a truck driver, but had stopped driving trucks owing to epilepsy. For the past five years, he used to allegedly hunt wild animals for a living. There were three cases against him for hunting, including two in Erode Chennampatti forest range. The other one was in Karnataka.

When Erode Chennampatti forest range officials tried to nab him in a forest in December last year, he allegedly opened fire on them. A case was registered against him over this incident. After his arrest, Raja got conditional bail and was signing twice a week at the Erode Chennampatti Forest Range Office.