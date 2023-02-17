Body of man missing after hunting trip found in river Palar; vehicle movement at TN - Karnataka border stopped for two hours

February 17, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - ERODE / SALEM

The body of a 37-year-old man, Raja of Mettur in Salem district, who went missing after an alleged shootout by Karnataka Forest Department personnel, was found floating in River Palar on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border in Erode district on Friday.

On February 14, a group of people from Mettur and Dharmapuri allegedly went hunting in a forest in Karnataka, located on the banks of River Palar.

Relatives of these people later claimed that the Karnataka Forest Department personnel opened fire on the group. While the others escaped, Raja sustained bullet injuries, and was missing.

Members of the group said Raja had jumped into the river to escape the gunfire, but had not been seen since. Search efforts to trace him had failed, and his family claimed that he was shot dead by the Karnataka personnel.

On Friday, the decomposed body of Raja was found in the river, in an area falling under the Bargur police station limits. As the news spread, his relatives gathered there in large numbers. Later, the body was taken to the Government Hospital in Mettur.

Vehicle movement at TN- Karnataka border stopped for two hours

The vehicle movement at the Tamil Nadu- Karnataka border near Mettur was stopped for two hours following tension that prevails after the Karnataka forest department allegedly shot down a person who went for hunting wild animals in the Karnataka forest.

On February 14 night, a few people from Mettur and Dharmapuri districts allegedly went hunting in Karnataka forest near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. Came to know about this, the Karnataka Forest Department allegedly opened fire at them. In the incident, Raja (37) of Karaikadu near Mettur, said to have been killed and remaining people had escaped and entered the Tamil Nadu border.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Forest Department searched for the body at the border. Following the incident, Karnataka police deployed at their border forest check post. The Karnataka Forest Department lodged a complaint with the Madeswaran Malai Police regarding the incident and alleged that the miscreants opened fire at them. The Madeswaran Malai police in Karnataka registered a case against four unknown persons under sections 353, 307, and 34 of the IPC, section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, and sections 9, 27, 31, 39, and 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the body of Raja was found at the Erode district forest limits. Following this, as a precautionary measure, vehicle movement between the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border was stopped on Friday afternoon for two hours between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Salem Division TNSTC officials said that bus operations were stopped for only two hours in the afternoon. Later, around 3 p.m., bus operations resumed after police gave clearance, officials added.

On Friday, Mettur Revenue officials and Mettur MLA S. Sathasivam inquired with Karnataka Forest officials at the border regarding the incident. Police sources said that the body of the deceased reached Salem Government Hospital for postmortem on Friday evening, and the postmortem examination will be conducted on Saturday.