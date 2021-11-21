Tamil Nadu

Body of ‘godman’ found in the backyard of his house

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 21 November 2021 01:16 IST
Updated: 21 November 2021 01:16 IST

Nagaraj reportedly sat in a pit, asked his wife to bury him

The body of a ‘godman’ Nagaraj was exhumed from the backyard of his house in Perumbakkam and sent for post-mortem on Saturday.

According to police, Nagaraj, a resident of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Nagar in Perumbakkam, claimed to invoke divine powers. Since he was missing, his daughter, not satisfied with her mother’s response about his whereabouts, lodged a complaint in the Perumbakkam police station on Friday.

When the police grilled Lakshmi, wife of Nagaraj, she told them that on Wednesday he had dug a pit in the backyard of their house, sat in it and asked her to bury him alive.

Advertising
Advertising

The police are investigating to verify her claim.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...