Body of ‘godman’ found in the backyard of his house

CHENNAI

21 November 2021 01:16 IST

Nagaraj reportedly sat in a pit, asked his wife to bury him

The body of a ‘godman’ Nagaraj was exhumed from the backyard of his house in Perumbakkam and sent for post-mortem on Saturday.

According to police, Nagaraj, a resident of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Nagar in Perumbakkam, claimed to invoke divine powers. Since he was missing, his daughter, not satisfied with her mother’s response about his whereabouts, lodged a complaint in the Perumbakkam police station on Friday.

When the police grilled Lakshmi, wife of Nagaraj, she told them that on Wednesday he had dug a pit in the backyard of their house, sat in it and asked her to bury him alive.

Advertising

Advertising

The police are investigating to verify her claim.