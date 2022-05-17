Tamil Nadu

Body of first year student found in college in Cuddalore

The body of a first-year student of a private arts and science college was found in the toilet at the institution on Tuesday.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the student’s bag, and it reportedly expressed her fear of failing in exams.

The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) at Mundiyambakkam.

The Cuddalore New Town police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.PC. based on a complaint from the student’s father who found the death suspicious. .

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)


