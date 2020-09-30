Body of crocodile attack victim recovered

A Forest Department official said that the government had released an interim compensation of ₹50,000 to the victim’s family

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Tuesday recovered the body of Munusamy alias Arivanantham, 53, a resident of Nallur, who was attacked by a crocodile, along the banks of the Kollidam River on Monday night.

Personnel said that the victim had suffered deep wounds on the face, indicating that the reptile had grabbed him by the neck and dragged him into the waters.

Arivanantham, a farmer, had left home on Monday night to bathe in the Kollidam River but did not return.

A Forest Department official said that the government had released an interim compensation of ₹50,000 to the victim’s family. The remaining amount of ₹3.5 lakh will be given to the family after receiving the post-mortem report and due enquiries, he said.