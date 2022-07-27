Body of 17-year-old girl from Villupuram found in agricultural well

Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 12:13 IST

Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 12:13 IST

The girl went missing on July 26 night and the family found her body in an agricultural well

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The girl went missing on July 26 night and the family found her body in an agricultural well

The body of a 17-year-old girl was found in an agricultural well at Pilrampattu near Arakandanallur in the district in the early hours of Wednesday. The girl’s parents are agricultural labourers, police said. The girl had completed class 12 and she wanted to pursue higher education. On Tuesday night, the girl went missing and her family launched a search for her. Later, the family found her body in an agricultural well located two km from their house and alerted the police. Police said no suicide note was recovered. The police have registered a case of suspicious death. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).



Our code of editorial values