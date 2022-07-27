Tamil Nadu

Body of 17-year-old girl from Villupuram found in agricultural well

The body of a 17-year-old girl was found in an agricultural well at Pilrampattu near Arakandanallur in the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The girl’s parents are agricultural labourers, police said. The girl had completed class 12 and she wanted to pursue higher education. On Tuesday night, the girl went missing and her family launched a search for her. Later, the family found her body in an agricultural well located two km from their house and alerted the police. Police said no suicide note was recovered.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).


