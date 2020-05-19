Tamil Nadu

Body demands disbursal of pending salaries for guest lecturers

‘Principals say they will pay salary only in August now’

The NET/SLET Association, a body of people in Tamil Nadu who have cleared the National Eligibility Test or the State-level Eligibility Test, has demanded the immediate disbursal of salary for the month of April, that has been kept pending for 4,084 guest lecturers working in government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that the government was already not paying them for the month of May, when colleges close for vacation, the association said that principals of several colleges had told guest lecturers that they would receive their next salary only in August, provided the colleges open by then.

R. Thangamuniyandi, general secretary of the association, said that they had appealed to the government to clear the pending salary for April and pay salaries for the subsequent months for guest lecturers as well as other regular employees.

“Our families have also been affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. We cannot go without salary for five months,” he said.

Apart from this, the association has also demanded the intervention of the government in ensuring the payment of salaries of guest lecturers and other contractual non-teaching staff working in government-aided colleges, self-financing colleges and universities.

